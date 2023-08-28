Builder accused of 'legging it' with £18,000 and leaving disabled family's home a 'bombsite'

Premium
By Richard WilliamsTelfordPublished: Comments

A disabled Telford man and his disabled mother have thanked a local landscaping company for coming to the rescue after their garden and driveway were left like a "bombsite" by another firm.

Corey Haseley and mum Rachel Haseley-Rose say they've been conned out of £18,000
Corey Haseley and mum Rachel Haseley-Rose say they've been conned out of £18,000

Corey Haseley and his mum Rachael Haseley-Rose who both suffer disabilities, needed to make their driveway and back garden in Chilcombe Drive, Priorslee, more accessible.

Telford
Local Hubs
News
Business
Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based in Telford.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News