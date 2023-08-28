Builder accused of 'legging it' with £18,000 and leaving disabled family's home a 'bombsite'

Corey Haseley and his mum Rachael Haseley-Rose who both suffer disabilities, needed to make their driveway and back garden in Chilcombe Drive, Priorslee, more accessible.
A disabled Telford man and his disabled mother have thanked a local landscaping company for coming to the rescue after their garden and driveway were left like a "bombsite" by another firm.
