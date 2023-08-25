Telford Balloon Fiesta to go ahead after evacuation as police search finds 'nothing suspicious'

Police officers have confirmed that "nothing suspicious was found" at Telford Shopping Centre and the Telford Balloon Fiesta can go ahead as planned, after the centre was evacuated following an anonymous threat.

Telford Centre was evacuated at 2pm today following a "serious threat" made by an anonymous call to police
West Mercia Police said an anonymous call was received making a "serious threat" earlier today, which led to the evacuation of the shopping centre.

Police have since announced their search has come to an end and that the Balloon Fiesta will go ahead as planned.

A spokesperson from West Mercia Police said: "Our searches of Telford Shopping Centre have been completed and nothing suspicious was found, and the Balloon Fiesta will go ahead as planned.

"Thanks again for everyone's patience and cooperation today, and if you're attending the Balloon Fiesta this weekend we hope you have a great day.

"Remember, if you see anything suspicious or that doesn't feel right please report it to security or the police immediately."

The entire centre was evacuated at about 2pm after the anonymous call came in.

While hundreds of workers and shoppers were moved behind the cordon, public address systems repeated the reminder that it was an emergency, and people must evacuate the building.

As people waited on pavements the sound of the address could be heard echoing around the town centre on repeat.

Along with the disruption of emptying Telford's busiest commercial site, a number of car parks were closed, with people not allowed to return to their vehicles, while bus users also found themselves unable to use the bus station, which was behind the cordon.

Some older people sat on chairs as they waited for the all-clear, while police extended the cordon to take in other car parks and space outside the centre.

