Telford Centre was evacuated at 2pm today following a "serious threat" made by an anonymous call to police

West Mercia Police said an anonymous call was received making a "serious threat" earlier today, which led to the evacuation of the shopping centre.

Police have since announced their search has come to an end and that the Balloon Fiesta will go ahead as planned.

A spokesperson from West Mercia Police said: "Our searches of Telford Shopping Centre have been completed and nothing suspicious was found, and the Balloon Fiesta will go ahead as planned.

"Thanks again for everyone's patience and cooperation today, and if you're attending the Balloon Fiesta this weekend we hope you have a great day.

"Remember, if you see anything suspicious or that doesn't feel right please report it to security or the police immediately."

Thank you for your patience - the Balloon Fiesta will go ahead as planned and we look forward to seeing you here!



Please be patient and allow for extra time to arrive on site.



Full details > https://t.co/UWl6PJbkUq — Telford & Wrekin Council (@TelfordWrekin) August 25, 2023

The entire centre was evacuated at about 2pm after the anonymous call came in.

While hundreds of workers and shoppers were moved behind the cordon, public address systems repeated the reminder that it was an emergency, and people must evacuate the building.

As people waited on pavements the sound of the address could be heard echoing around the town centre on repeat.

Along with the disruption of emptying Telford's busiest commercial site, a number of car parks were closed, with people not allowed to return to their vehicles, while bus users also found themselves unable to use the bus station, which was behind the cordon.