Firefighters battling major blaze at terraced home in Telford

Dozens of crews including an aerial platform at the scene of the fire. Photo: Craig Jackson of SFRS

Police have closed Brunel Road to assist firefighters after the blaze broke out at a home in Lawns Wood, Malinsgate.

An investigation into the blaze will take place later on Wednesday.

It is believed to have broken out at around 4.30am.

Craig Jackson, of Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews called at 4.40am. We currently have 6 crews and 1 Ariel Platform at a property fire in Malinslee. We working with other agencies to bring the incident to a safe conclusion. Investigation will take place later this morning."

More to follow.

