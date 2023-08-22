Fears approved children’s home in Telford cul-de-sac will ‘exacerbate’ parking problems

Blockley Road in Hadley, Telford. Photo: Google

The home in Blockley Road, Hadley, will cater for three children aged between seven and 17 who will receive one-to-one care from staff.

Plans submitted shows three children’s bedrooms, bathrooms, a staff office/sleep room, sensory room, kitchen/diner and lounge.

Applicant Godfred Boamah claims that the plot can accommodate parking spaces for four cars at any one time and submitted proposals to that effect.

“There will be ample space for the staff to park and any visitor to the Life Frontiers Limited home,” Mr Boamah argued. “Any visit to the house will be planned, and as such, space will be made available.”

The council’s highways department said that plans showed that there are ‘sufficient car parking space within the curtilage of their boundary’.

They supported the plans with the condition that the home could not be brought into use until the approved parking plans had been provided.

Telford & Wrekin’s planning department approved the plans with the parking conditions.

During the consultation phase, 14 letters of objection were submitted, while Hadley & Leegomery Parish Council supported the plans subject to conditions.

Wrockwardine parish Councillor Stuart Parr was one of those who objected to the proposal due to existing parking problems on the street.

He said: “The supporting statement claims there are four parking spaces for the property, but this is not true.

“The spaces outside the property are shared on-street parking. There are significant parking and traffic issues on this road already.”

His concerns were supported by another resident who claimed that the property only currently has two parking spaces.

“The road is dangerous to drive on already with how people park and not being able to see around the vehicles, I myself have nearly had several collisions due to the parking issue,” added Blockley Road resident Natalie Ross in her objection.

Another objector questioned if the residential road was a suitable location for such a business and visitors would ‘exacerbate’ the parking problem.

There were also concerns raised that the property was not big enough to accommodate three children and a staff of three staff.

They also highlighted that during handover periods between staff there would be an increase in the parking requirement.

In approving the plans the council’s planning officer concluded: “Due to the public concerns surrounding parking, the council’s highway officer has applied the more stringent parking requirement which is applicable to ‘care, nursing homes and hospitals’.

“Additional public comments have objected to the proposals on the grounds of property devaluation, potential future uses of the dwelling and internal layout of the property.