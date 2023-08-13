Man rescued from house fire and treated by medics in Telford

Stafford Street, St Georges, Telford. Photo: Google.

The fire happened in the kitchen of a home in Stafford Street, St Georges, at around 4.25pm on Saturday.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman confirmed one male was rescued and left in the care of the ambulance service.

She said: "At 4.25pm on Saturday, August 12, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a fire classified as 'house fire persons reported' in Telford.

"Kitchen fire. Crews used one hose reel jet, one covering jet and four breathing apparatus to extinguish."

"Three fire engines were mobilised from Telford Central and Wellington stations. An operations officer was in attendance."