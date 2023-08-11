Memory of White Lion pub lives on in newly built Sainsbury's Local in Telford

The new Sainsbury’s Local store in Ketley. Photo: Dominic Lipinski

Grocery giant Sainsbury's has today opened its Ketley Holyhead Road Local on what used to be the White Lion pub.

The pub was demolished for the redevelopment but the new building contains the prominent pub sign-sized logo of a white lion.

Sainsbury's, which opened the store with balloons and ribbons this morning, said the new convenience store has been sensitively designed in conjunction with the local planning authority, to reflect the look and feel of The White Lion and remain in keeping with the area.

Adrian Harris, the store manager, said: “It was a privilege to join members of my new store team to cut the ribbon and declare our new Sainsbury’s Local open for the community.

"We know our neighbours have been looking forward to our arrival and we were really pleased to be able to welcome them for the first time today.”

Now open from 7am to 11pm seven days a week, the new store is creating new jobs for local people and supporting regeneration in the neighbourhood.

The site developer had been criticised for knocking down the pub instead of converting it.

But a Sainsbury's spokesperson said it was originally due to lease the building from the owner of the former public house.

But subsequently they stepped in to purchase the site and build a new store following what they say were "serious complications during the previous owner’s conversion".

Patrick Dunne, Sainsbury’s property director, said they pulled out all the stops to build the best store they could.

He said: “It’s been a pleasure to welcome Sainsbury’s Ketley Holyhead Local to our estate this week. We really pulled out all the stops to build the best store we could, working with the council to agree on and incorporate various nods to the appearance of the original 1900s building.

"We’re delighted with the result and we think our customers will be too.”

The store has the brand's latest convenience range, from fresh fruit and veg, healthy snacks and food-to-go to sweet, savoury and frozen staples.

Customers will also be able to choose from a delicious selection of freshly baked bread and pastries every day, as well as pick up Argos, Habitat and Tu Clothing products ordered online via the in-store Click and Collect service.

Members of the store's team said employees will play an active role in the local community whilst also taking part in Sainsbury’s nationwide charitable programmes and initiatives.

These include working with local food donation partners including Telford Crisis Support to help ensure that any surplus food from the store will go to those who need it most.

Members of staff are also committed to promoting safer neighbourhoods and they have a ‘Think 25’ policy, and are trained to check the age of anyone buying alcohol if they appear to be aged 25 or under.

Sainsbury's was launched by John James and Mary Ann Sainsbury who opened their first store in 1869.