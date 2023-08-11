Healthy food eatery gets through to finals of national competition

Alex Archibald and Bethany Tomlinson

LYFBAR owners, Alex Archibald and Bethany Tomlinson are urging customers to vote for the company.

The entrepreneurial Shropshire business was launched in Lawley more than four years ago.

Its aim is to offer nutritious food options to support a balanced lifestyle.

Bethany, who started her business journey as a mentee on the Shropshire Youth Support Trust AYSTOR programme said: “We are so bowled over. It really is so heart-warming to be recognised for all of our time and energy invested into making LYFBAR the brand it is, and it would be our dream to win this incredible award. A huge thank you to everyone who has voted so far and please help us put Shropshire on the fresh food culinary map."

"We believe healthy food should fill your stomach without emptying your wallet. At the same time, we are always striving to be more sustainable, as we are all responsible for nourishing our own planet. Everyone, whether into fitness or not, can enjoy a nutritious option to suit a balanced lifestyle."

Recently the dynamic duo were crowned Young Entrepreneur of the Year at the recent West Midlands FSB Awards.

The winner of the Uber Eats Restaurant of the Year award will receive £100,000 to invest in their business and all finalists will be invited to a judging day in October in London followed by an awards reception.

Judges this year include Prue Leith, Monica Galetti, Lorraine Copes, Seema Pankhania and Mark Lewis as well as Uber Eats UK General Manager Matthew Price.