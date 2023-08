Picture: Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service

Two fire appliances were sent to Old Wharf in Malinslee from Shrewsbury and Telford Central with an operations officer at 12.01pm on Thursday.

When the crews arrived they found it was a false alarm.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said: "This incident was found to be a false alarm due to the use of bug smokers, crews have ventilated the property and liaising with occupiers."

Bug smokers use lit material to create smoke to deter bugs.