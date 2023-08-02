Arson theory as blaze engulfs touring caravan in Telford

Firefighters and police raced to a caravan blaze in Telford which may have been started deliberately.

Fire crews from Telford Central and Wellington along with operations and fire investigation officers were sent to Moss Road in Telford at 7.56am on Wednesday.

A Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service spokesperson said crews found one touring caravan alight, and the blaze was extinguished by fire service personnel.

The crews donned breathing kit and used a hosereel jet to deal with the incident and declared the danger over at 8.18am.

Police were also at the scene.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "Earlier today police were informed by the fire service of a caravan on fire at Moss Road in Telford.

"The cause of the fire is not yet known, although it’s believed it may have been started deliberately."

