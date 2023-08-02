Arson theory as blaze engulfs touring caravan in Telford

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service

Fire crews from Telford Central and Wellington along with operations and fire investigation officers were sent to Moss Road in Telford at 7.56am on Wednesday.

A Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service spokesperson said crews found one touring caravan alight, and the blaze was extinguished by fire service personnel.

The crews donned breathing kit and used a hosereel jet to deal with the incident and declared the danger over at 8.18am.

Police were also at the scene.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "Earlier today police were informed by the fire service of a caravan on fire at Moss Road in Telford.