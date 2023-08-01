Speeding signs brought in for Lawley

Left to right: Lawley Councillor Zona Hannington, Vice-Chair Lawley Partnership Board James Haldron, deputy leader and cabinet member for homes & enforcement Councillor Richard Overton, Police community support officer Mark Bailey, Assistant Police and Crime commissioner Paul Middleborough, Stewardship Manager for Bournville Village Trust Nick Freeman, Lawley neighbourhood coordinator Kerry Woodhouse and Police Constable Dave Worrall

Lawley Partnership Board, of which Telford and Wrekin Council are members and West Mercia's Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC), John Campion, have funded the new devices, costing in the region of £5,000, following consultation with residents.

The speed indicator devices (SIDs) are a type of vehicle-activated sign, which can be moved around.

They flash the registered speed of a vehicle as it approaches if it exceeds the area’s limit.

In an area where speeding can be a problem, SIDs remind drivers of the speed limit by standing out from normal signs with the aim of helping to break the habit of drivers who consistently speed.

Councillor Richard Overton, deputy leader and cabinet member for homes & enforcement said: “We recognise the concerns of resident and know that exceeding the speed limit causes fatal collisions – something that needs to be avoided at all costs.

“Working with the police we have identified the best areas to use these devices and hope drivers will work with us to improve safety for everyone concerned.”

Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion said: “It’s a sad fact that too many people die or are seriously injured on our roads.