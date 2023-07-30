Free, outdoor gyms aim to create fun, chatty atmosphere while getting fit

Tammy's group

Paul Kalinauckas, volunteer champion of the TogetherWeMove programme, set up by Energize, has highlighted free weekly sessions. Led by professional fitness instructors, it's available to people across Telford & Wrekin.

The outdoor equipment offers an alternative to the conventional gym, allowing people to go along and use the facilities at no cost.

While most gyms require payments and have to be pre-booked, the outdoor gyms across the Telford and Wrekin borough aim to create a friendly, chatty atmosphere while getting people more active, as well as being free of charge.

Kate in the gym

Telford & Wrekin Council has built 15 of the outdoor gyms throughout the borough, and is partnered with Energize, a local charity which looks to get more people involved in physical exercise.

Energize has highlighted the issue of inactivity in the area, with 25 per cent of people in Telford, Wrekin and Shropshire reportedly classed as 'inactive'.

Mr Kalinauckas, who is running the project offering sessions at the outdoor gym in Donnington Recreation Ground, said the facilities had previously been relatively quiet and unused, adding that he had seen "hardly anyone on them".

Outdoor gym group photo

But, the addition of professional fitness instructors and organised sessions have attracted many more gym-goers.

The sessions are free of charge to "reduce the barriers to entry," as Mr Kalinauckas explains.

They have been made possible by Telford & Wrekin Council, which has set up the 'Green Spaces Are Go' fund, dedicated to running activities in green spaces to try to encourage people to use them.

Paddy's group

The project seeks to highlight not only the physical health benefits of exercising in green spaces, but also the benefits they provide in improving wellbeing, and reducing anxiety, depression, and stress.

Mr Kalinauckas said the new gym sessions are characterised by a fun and engaging atmosphere, adding that it is "a shared experience and people are always chatting to each other".

He hopes that the friendly environment will attract more people, and urges peopled with a lack of confidence to attend.

The first month has attracted more than 100 people, testament to people enjoying their experiences and returning the following week.

The 45-minute sessions at Donnington Recreation Ground run on Mondays at 6am and 10am, on Wednesdays at 6.15am, and Saturdays at 10am.

So far the Monday 6am session has seen the largest turnout, with 12 to 14 people taking part each week.

Other sessions take place at 10am on Saturdays at Hartshill Park in Oakengates, 10.30am on Wednesdays at Park Lane Centre in Woodside, and 6.30am on Mondays at Bowring Park in Wellington.

To find out more about the Green Spaces Are Go fund, visit: healthytelford.com/green-spaces-are-go