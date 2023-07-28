College to launch new bus routes

New bus routes will be available to Telford College.

Three dedicated routes will be running to Telford College each weekday from September, with pick-up and drop-off points across various parts of Telford, plus Bridgnorth, Broseley, Ironbridge, Shifnal, and Newport.

Pick-up points each morning will be between 7.35am and 8.45am, with return journeys on each route leaving the college’s Wellington campus at 4.45pm.

Route one will go via Bridgnorth Falcon Inn, Bridgnorth Sainsbury’s, Broseley Square, Ironbridge Dale End, Madeley Beacon, Telford Park School, Dawley Bus Station, Horsehay Roberts Garage, and Lawley Wall Close.

The second route goes via Jaspers Shifnal, Priorslee Co-op, Wrockwardine Wood Priory School, and Trench Tap & Barrel.

The third will go from Newport Bus Interchange, Muxton Primary School, Donnington Parade, and Hadley Bus Interchange.

David Candlin, Telford College’s director of estates, said: “Concerns have been raised over reliability of some local service routes to the college’s main campus, so we carried out research to see how best to improve the situation.

“The success of our existing college bus from Bridgnorth to Haybridge Road, and an awareness of accessibility issues for students and staff from certain areas of the borough and surrounding towns, convinced us it was sensible to add extra services.

“As a result, there will be an expanded route from Bridgnorth via Madeley, Ironbridge and Dawley, one from Shifnal through Priorslee, Wrockwardine Wood and Trench, and a third from Newport encompassing Muxton, Donnington and Hadley.

“By providing dedicated buses which are reserved purely for Telford College students and staff, we hope that this will improve accessibility for students from key areas.”

The college has also teamed up with Arriva to ensure other public services are as convenient as possible for students, with timetables available at www.arrivabus.co.uk

The nearest Arriva bus stops for the college are, Wellington Telford College on Haybridge Road and Wellington Whitehouse Hotel on Watling Street.

The Haybridge campus is also within walking distance of Wellington railway station, and Wellington bus station.

For Telford College’s new hub at the Station Quarter, Telford Central railway station and the main Telford town centre bus station are both just a few minutes’ walk away.

Some students may be entitled to financial support to cover the cost of travelling to college.

For more details, see www.telfordcollege.ac.uk/parents/support-weprovide/financial-support/