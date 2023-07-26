Camp fire left unattended sparks 999 calls

By Sue AustinTelfordPublished:

Firefighters call out to a blaze in Telford discovered an unattended camp fire.

A crew from Tweedale responded to a 999 call to Hollinswood Road at 14.25pm.

When they arrived they discovered a small unattended camp fire in a wooded area.

They used knapsacks to put out the fire, bringing it under control by 14.44pm.

Telford
Local Hubs
News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News