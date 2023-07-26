Camp fire left unattended sparks 999 calls

A crew from Tweedale responded to a 999 call to Hollinswood Road at 14.25pm.
When they arrived they discovered a small unattended camp fire in a wooded area.
They used knapsacks to put out the fire, bringing it under control by 14.44pm.
Firefighters call out to a blaze in Telford discovered an unattended camp fire.
A crew from Tweedale responded to a 999 call to Hollinswood Road at 14.25pm.
When they arrived they discovered a small unattended camp fire in a wooded area.
They used knapsacks to put out the fire, bringing it under control by 14.44pm.