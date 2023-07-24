It's official: Telford and Shrewsbury are UK's luckiest towns in the Postcode Lottery

Jackie Sellars scooped £30,000 on the People's Postcode Lottery

Telford (TF) is statistically the luckiest group of postcodes in the UK, with neighbouring Shrewsbury (SY) coming in close behind in second.

The new research, conducted by online casino site Mr Spin, analysed the latest available data from lottery.co.uk to assess which UK postcodes are prone to winning the Postcode Lottery the most.

Researchers then divided the number of estimated active players in each postcode by 10,000 before multiplying by the number of wins in that postcode since records began in 2011.

That ultimately determined how many wins each postcode has per 10,000 households.

The data revealed Telford (TF) is the luckiest postcode in the UK. Although it has only seen 216 postcode wins in its history, the town averages 42.1 Postcode Lottery winners in every 10,000 households - which is the highest average across the country.

Shrewsbury (SY) ranked in second. Although the county town has significantly more active players than Telford, it averages 41.57 winners in every 10,000 households.

Exeter (EX) was the only other postcode to average more than 40 wins per 10,000 households.

In January this year, three lucky neighbours in Homer (TF13) bagged £30,000 in the People’s Postcode Lottery.

Three months later, Jackie Sellars and neighbour Robert Dalziel, from Acton Burnell, near Shrewsbury, scooped the same amount in April.