Hot oil fire in Telford leaves one person in hospital

Fire, police and ambulance services were dispatched to reports of a property fire on Haybridge Road, Wellington at around 9.08pm on Saturday.

The fire, which involved hot oil on a gas hob in the kitchen area of an outbuilding, was quickly extinguished by fire crews.

A spokesperson from Shropshire Fire and Rescue said one person had been injured in the incident.

They said: "Crews extinguished [the] fire using one hosereel jet, one covering jet with two breathing apparatus in use.

"Casualty left in care of ambulance crews and being conveyed to hospital in land ambulance."

The stop message, which indicates the scene was under control, was received just 20 minutes after the initial call, at 9.28pm.