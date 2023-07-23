Hot oil fire in Telford leaves one person in hospital

By Megan JonesTelfordPublished: Last Updated: Comments

One person was rushed to hospital following a fire involving hot oil in Telford on Saturday night.

Fire, police and ambulance services were dispatched to reports of a property fire on Haybridge Road, Wellington at around 9.08pm on Saturday.

The fire, which involved hot oil on a gas hob in the kitchen area of an outbuilding, was quickly extinguished by fire crews.

A spokesperson from Shropshire Fire and Rescue said one person had been injured in the incident.

They said: "Crews extinguished [the] fire using one hosereel jet, one covering jet with two breathing apparatus in use.

"Casualty left in care of ambulance crews and being conveyed to hospital in land ambulance."

The stop message, which indicates the scene was under control, was received just 20 minutes after the initial call, at 9.28pm.

West Midlands Ambulance has been approached for comment.

Telford
Local Hubs
News
Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News