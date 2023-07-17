Telford council rejects '15-minute city' idea for essentials to be in short walking distance

Telford’s Station Quarter development will ‘discourage’ residents from using non-electric cars. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council

Other councils, such as in Oxford, are introducing the scheme, which aims to ensure every resident has all the essentials – shops, healthcare, parks – within a 15-minute walk of their home.

The idea has been introduced in some council areas in their fight against climate change – including a trial of traffic restrictions on certain areas.

Telford & Wrekin councillors were questioned at their full council meeting on whether they have plans to implement a similar scheme in the future.

Member of the public Mark Ford asked: “Has the council done any analysis on 15/20-minute C40 cities/neighbourhoods and/or LTNs (Low Traffic Neighbourhoods) with reference to possibly implementing such schemes in Telford and district?”

Councillor Richard Overton, cabinet member for enforcement ruled out any such scheme being implemented in Telford & Wrekin.

He replied: “Telford is not a city and while the council support the notion that our residents should be able to access local key services in their communities such as being able to shop in a local high street and accessing education and health services, we are not and will be not introducing 15-minute cities in Telford & Wrekin.”

Mr Ford wanted to ask a supplementary question in response to the answer.

He added: “When you say Telford is not a city this is referring to all towns and cities etc.”

The council’s director of policy and governance, Anthea Lowe, then advised him that it was against their constitution for a member of the public to ask a second question.

She said: “It’s in the council’s constitution which says that a member of the public can ask one question and one question only.

“That question has to be submitted seven working days in advance as Mr Ford has already done.”

She said it was matter for the full council’s speaker, Councillor Paul Davies, who refused the request for a supplementary question.

The council says it is taking some action in a bid to reduce carbon emissions in neighbourhoods.

As part of the Station Quarter development being built by Telford & Wrekin Council there will be a reduced number of car parking spaces for homes, and future residents will be encouraged to use public transport or walk to nearby facilities.