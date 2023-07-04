Wrekin walk a roaring success for junior football team

The Tigers at the tp of the Wrekin

The Wrekin Tigers U7 team was formed last year and now the team is heading into its second season as U8s.

To raise money for new kit, boots and other equipment, the team decided to climb Telford's iconic hill all dressed as tigers.

On Sunday, ten members of the team, along with parents and siblings, ambled up the 407 metre hill, where they held a family picnic at the top.

The climb has so far raised more than £1,000 for the team.

Emily Shepherd from the Tigers said: "It was such a good day. It took us around an hour to get to the top - the kids virtually ran up there, and while it was quite blustery we had a lovely picnic at the top."

She added that so far the Wrekin climb has seen more than £1,100 raised in sponsorship and the team's JustGiving page is still active.