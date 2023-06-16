Armed Forces day celebrations for Telford revealed

Councillor Raj Mehta, lead on the Armed Forces Covenant for the borough with Councillor Carolyn Healy, Cabinet member for Climate Action, Green Spaces, Heritage and Leisure.

The annual families’ fun day takes place from 11am to 4pm on Saturday, June 24, at Broadoaks Playing Field, Donnington, and will have plenty of activities, entertainment and displays to celebrate the occasion.

Visitors can go along and meet local organisations, military groups and cadets, the fire service, police and representatives from RAF Cosford.

There will be live music, free sports, activities, crafts and the opportunity to watch displays from Madness Events with their spectacular trampoline show, and take part in the have-a-go sessions after the show.

People can also enjoy the Savage Skills Bikes display team with their stunts, tricks and jumps as well as fun fair rides and a great choice of food and drink.

A number of organisations who have signed up to be part of the Armed Forces Covenant for Telford will also be present, including Calm Café, All Sports, All Stars Boxing, Wrekin Housing Group and Lanyon Bowdler.

Celebrations for national Armed Forces Day begin today when the Armed Forces Day flag is raised on Telford & Wrekin Council's offices, and on other buildings and famous landmarks around the country from next week.

Councillor Carolyn Healy, Cabinet member for Climate Action, Green Spaces, Heritage and Leisure said: “This is an opportunity for families to come together at this free event to show their support for the men and women who make up the Armed Forces community: from currently serving troops to Service families, veterans and cadets. There are many free activities, lots of stalls to have a look around and stage entertainment. You can find out more on our Facebook page at @TelfordCultureEvents.”