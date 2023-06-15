Telford MP Lucy Allan says she will not stand at next election

Telford MP Lucy Allan has announced that she will not be seeking re-election as the town's MP.

In a statement on her website Ms Allan said it had been an "immense privilege to serve such an incredible town".

Ms Allan first won the seat in 2015, taking the seat from Labour by 730 votes in what was considered a shock result.

She retained the seat in 2017 with a majority of 720, before winning in 2019 with a majority of 10,941.

In her statement she said: "I have decided not to stand as the Conservative parliamentary candidate for Telford at the next general election. Together with my fantastic team, I will continue to serve our community to the best of my ability for the remainder of the Parliament.

"It’s been an immense privilege to serve such an incredible town, particularly during a period when, against the odds, and despite many local and national challenges, Telford has flourished. I am honoured that so many of my constituents have trusted me to help them with some of the most sensitive and painful events in their lives. I will of course continue to support every resident until a successor is elected.

"Over the last 10 years Telford has grown in optimism and confidence, realising its true potential as the West Midlands' economic power house. It is a wonderful place to live and work. The air is clean, the light is beautiful, the housing is good value and our green spaces are second to none. We have created new skilled jobs and fantastic opportunities for the next generation.

"I am so proud of what we have achieved together, despite obstacles along the way, to secure Telford’s future, which was always my goal from day one. I am incredibly grateful to have had the opportunity to play a small part in Telford’s extraordinary and inspirational story. It’s the best thing I have ever done.

"To all of you who have worked with me, believed in me and supported me along the way over the last 10 years, it’s you who have made it all possible and I am truly thankful.

"I look forward to seeing Telford continue to go from strength to strength and I wish every resident all the very best for the future. It has been a genuine pleasure to serve. Thank you for the kindness and decency you have shown me."