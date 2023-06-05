Ironbridge pub has layout changes approved

The White Hart Inn in Ironbridge has had its plans approved. Photo: Google.

The White Hart Inn in Ironbridge has had plans approved by Telford & Wrekin Council to carry out alteration works to the building which dates back to the early 19th century.

A design and heritage statement provided by Foster Architecture & Design stated that the plans are to ‘make internal and minor external alterations’ to the easterly wing of the building – including the change of use for one flat to additional accommodation.

“The proposed works aim to provide a new entrance door off the existing courtyard area which will allow it to be used as two additional rooms for the hotel,” said the statement.

“Whilst undertaking these alteration works the applicant also seeks approval and listed building consent for maintenance and improvement works, mainly the replacement of all existing timber painted sliding sash windows with new double glazed units to provide a more sustainable solution.

“All of which seek to retain and enhance and preserve the existing character of the property.”

The application adds that over the last 40 years the building has been the subject of a range of planning applications.

One of the existing rooms will be converted into a new bathroom area and all the remaining rooms will be retained. The new entrance work will result in two new private hotel suites.

“The existing door opening which is currently only accessible via narrow rear courtyard used for bin storage will be replaced with blockwork and render to be the closest match to the existing property,” the design statement added.

“Allowing for a new four-panel timber painted entrance door to be inserted off the existing central courtyard space. Providing a closer connection to the existing hotel and a better economic return through the additional rooms.”

The existing timber windows of the hotel will also be replaced with specialist windows which the applicant said will ‘provide an identical aesthetic’.

The design statement concluded: “The proposed works only seek to improve and enhance the original heritage asset. The proposed new entrance door represents the most significant change to the site’s character and appearance.

“However, by replicating the existing timber painted doors it will seamlessly blend in with the existing hotel to mitigate any impact and appear sympathetic to the original building. In summary, the impact of the proposal on the heritage asset will be minimal and be in accordance with both national and local planning policy.”