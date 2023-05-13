Police dealing with Wellington incident after car crashes into bus stop

People have reported a crash in the area, with Facebook users sharing images of two damaged vehicles – one which has crashed into the bus stop on Watling Street, outside the Whitehouse Hotel – believed to have happened around 11.30am.
Police have been at the scene and the fire service confirmed they had been contacted about the incident.
Luke Clark, writing on Facebook at around noon, said: "Avoid Whitehouse hotel road in Wellington if you can. Someone crashed car in bus stop near it. Police and fire service are there currently."