Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Police dealing with Wellington incident after car crashes into bus stop

By Dominic RobertsonTelfordPublished: Last Updated:

Police in Telford have been dealing with an incident in Wellington.

Police have been at the scene of the incident on Watling Street
Police have been at the scene of the incident on Watling Street

People have reported a crash in the area, with Facebook users sharing images of two damaged vehicles – one which has crashed into the bus stop on Watling Street, outside the Whitehouse Hotel – believed to have happened around 11.30am.

Police have been at the scene and the fire service confirmed they had been contacted about the incident.

Luke Clark, writing on Facebook at around noon, said: "Avoid Whitehouse hotel road in Wellington if you can. Someone crashed car in bus stop near it. Police and fire service are there currently."

Telford
Local Hubs
News
Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News