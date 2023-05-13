Palace recognition for county volunteer

Mr Prescott and his wife at Buckingham Palace.

Jim Prescott, chief executive and founder of Allsports Coaches Coaching Academy (ACCA), based in Telford, was given the honour, which included a visit to a Buckingham Palace garden party, in recognition of his commitment to volunteering.

He was among 500 volunteers from across the UK who have been acknowledged for their extraordinary work in improving the lives of others.

Mr Prescott was nominated for his voluntary running of ACCA, which aims to provide high-quality sports coach practitioners to children and young people in Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin.

The social enterprise also provides training, mentoring, and support to military veterans and others through online and face-to-face programmes, leading to recognised qualifications.

It also supports veterans and their families as bronze members of the Armed Forces Covenant.

Mr Prescott said he was humbled by the honour and paid tribute to all of those involved in the organisation.

He said: "I understand that this is in recognition of my voluntary running of ACCA however, I think it is also a tribute to everyone who has helped me with the journey since we set up in 2020 just days before the pandemic entered our lives. Honoured, humbled doesn't even start to describe the feeling."

Mr Prescott said being able to attend the Buckingham Palace garden party with his wife had been truly memorable.

He said: "Attending the King's Coronation Garden Party was truly the experience of a lifetime for my wife and me.

"We were honoured to represent ACCA and to be part of such a prestigious gathering.

"The party was a whirlwind of fantastic food, engaging conversations, and royal grandeur.

"The atmosphere was simply electric, and we felt privileged to be among the distinguished guests in attendance.

"As the day drew to a close, we left with an overwhelming sense of gratitude and appreciation for this unforgettable experience.

"It was an honour to be a part of such a momentous occasion and something we will cherish forever.”