LIDL plans approved for new supermarket in Telford – creating 40 jobs

The site at the junction of Colliers Way and Rock Road, where a Lidl supermarket is set to be built.

The 1,900 square metres store along with a 120-space car park will be built on the land at the corner of Colliers Way and Rock Road.

The Telford & Wrekin Council’s planning committee approved plans in March, which have now been confirmed by the council’s planning officer.

The plans have been approved subject to conditions, which include the supermarket contributing £30,000 towards road improvements at the junction between Colliers Way and Rock Road.

This will include a new footpath being built and a bus stop relocating. The supermarket plans divided opinions during the consultation phase with 34 objections and 38 letters of support.

Lawley and Overdale Parish Council supported the plans but raised fears about the effect of delivery lorries coming in and out of the entrance off the main road.

The road improvements have been required to alleviate fears about traffic and road access.

As part of the planning conditions the hours of opening will be between 8am and 10pm from Monday to Saturday and for a six-hour period between 10am and 6pm on Sundays. Deliveries are only permitted from one hour before those times through until one hour after closing.

Rival supermarkets Asda and Morrisons objected to the plans as did the Telford Trustees (part owners of Telford Town Centre and Southwater).

Lidl addressed their concerns and their representatives said that the supermarket previously wanted to buy the Boyd House site – acquired by Telford & Wrekin Council for their Station Quarter plans.

The supermarket also said that Aldi have an ‘exclusivity arrangement’ in place at Telford Town Centre.

“Within their lease, Aldi have secured agreement for exclusivity within Telford Shopping Centre, restricting the operation of any ‘excluded store’ from the centre,” said Lidl representatives in documents submitted with their plans.

“Excluded stores include discount supermarkets, stores operated by Lidl, or stores where over 45% of floorspace is used for the retail sale of food and drink.

“This lease excludes food retailers from around two-thirds of the Shopping Centre, including the former Debenhams unit and all units with the Northern Quarter, for 20 years from March 28, 2018.