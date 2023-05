Wellington Fire Station. Picture: Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service

One fire appliance dashed from Wellington station to Waters Upton at 4.02pm on Wednesday to a report of a fire in the open.

When the crew arrived on the scene they found that it was a "controlled burn which had spread to nearby trees".

A spokesman for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said: "Controlled burn which had spread to nearby trees.

"Crews used one hose reel jet to extinguish."