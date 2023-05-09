The Leader of the Opposition, Sir Keir Starmer, and members of his cabinet today, met with 22 new Labour council leaders – following last week's local elections.
One of those was Councillor Shaun Davies, who saw his Telford & Wrekin Labour group enjoy record success in the polls, securing 38 out of a possible 54 seats.
Councillor Davies said that the discussions had included a focus on co-ordinating the response to the cost of living crisis, adding: "We know it is a number one priority for residents in Telford & Wrekin, as well as across the country."
He said they had talked about best practice and added: "It is an opportunity for councils to learn from other councils, and learn about supporting each other."
The meeting was attended by Sir Keir, Lisa Nandy – Shadow Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, Angela Rayner – Deputy Leader of the Labour Party, and Rachel Reeves – Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer.
Councillor Davies said: "Labour are now the largest party in local government so thousands of people have now got a Labour council and we want to make sure we are on the side of our residents."
Reflecting on his own group's success he said: "The story in Telford & Wrekin is representative of the story elsewhere. We have won wards we have never won before, and we have increased our vote in wards we already held.
"There is a real energy and a real determination from everyone that that continues."
He added: "It was an opportunity for us to explain to people in the Labour Party, it there is a Labour Government then these are the things we need.
"At the moment with the current government it feels like we are operating with two hands tied behind our backs."