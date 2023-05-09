Telford & Wrekin Council leader Shaun Davies attended the meeting with fellow Labour council leaders.

The Leader of the Opposition, Sir Keir Starmer, and members of his cabinet today, met with 22 new Labour council leaders – following last week's local elections.

One of those was Councillor Shaun Davies, who saw his Telford & Wrekin Labour group enjoy record success in the polls, securing 38 out of a possible 54 seats.

Councillor Davies said that the discussions had included a focus on co-ordinating the response to the cost of living crisis, adding: "We know it is a number one priority for residents in Telford & Wrekin, as well as across the country."

He said they had talked about best practice and added: "It is an opportunity for councils to learn from other councils, and learn about supporting each other."

The meeting was attended by Sir Keir, Lisa Nandy – Shadow Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, Angela Rayner – Deputy Leader of the Labour Party, and Rachel Reeves – Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer.

Councillor Davies said: "Labour are now the largest party in local government so thousands of people have now got a Labour council and we want to make sure we are on the side of our residents."

Reflecting on his own group's success he said: "The story in Telford & Wrekin is representative of the story elsewhere. We have won wards we have never won before, and we have increased our vote in wards we already held.

"There is a real energy and a real determination from everyone that that continues."

He added: "It was an opportunity for us to explain to people in the Labour Party, it there is a Labour Government then these are the things we need.