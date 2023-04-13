Gruesome human autopsy show featuring body part dissections taking place... at a Shropshire school!

The event will take place on June 19.

The Post-Mortem Live, which features live body part dissections, will be held at Telford Priory School in Wrockwardine Wood on Monday, June 19.

Salopians in attendance will become the pathologists in an interactive event where they will help uncover clues in a murder case. They will have the chance to experience the work of the post-mortem and forensic processes, looking into the actions which led to the death of fictional spy Anton Orlov.

According to Orlov's back-story, on March 3 last year, paramedics were called to a restaurant in Stratford-Upon-Avon, Warwickshire. A man now known to be Orlov began to show signs of anaphylaxis and seizures before collapsing to the floor.

Cooperating with the police and MI6, early intelligence suggests Orlov has former links to the KGB and that a targeted attack using a biological, chemical or radioactive weapon could be a factor. The restaurant and surrounding area was since been evacuated.

On its website, Post-Mortem Live says: "In this twice sell-out live experience we once again invite you to become the pathologist and help us to uncover the pinnacle factor that lead to the death of Anton Orlov.

"In this live immersive experience you will undertake a full head, brain and spine dissection, dissection of the airway and pulmonary system, a cardiac dissection, dissection of the GI tract as well as observing the effects of biological, chemical and radioactive weaponry to the body.

"Biological and chemical weapons pose a real threat to clinical staff without appropriate protection. For this post-mortem we will need maximum biohazard protection and a special facility in which the post-mortem will be conducted.

"Will the post-mortem reveal natural causes or has something more sinister happened?"

It adds: "Whether you're a qualified nurse, medical student, midwife in training or simply a curious member of the general public The Post Mortem Live is the UK's only live human body dissection experience offering a front row seat into the fascinating world of anatomy, physiology and pathology.

"You will get up close and personal with real anatomical specimens in our anatomy suite to undertake the dissection of real organs to help determine the cause of death. You will work with award winning and nationally acclaimed human anatomist Samuel Piri and his clinical team to observe, dissect and record your findings such that we can unmask what happened to the deceased in the final hours, minutes and seconds prior to the onset of clinical death.

"Peel back the skin and journey into the incredible workings of the human body in a career changing and unforgettable learning experience. Take home a 4 hour anatomy & physiology CPD certificate after every live show!"

Each live show includes a four-hour anatomy and physiology CPD certificate.

Tickets cost from £39. Doors open at 6.30pm and show starts at 7pm.