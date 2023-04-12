Legendary poet John Cooper Clarke set for county gig

John Cooper-Clarke. Picture: Jody Hartley

The Poet Laureate of Punk, rock star, fashion icon, TV and radio presenter, social and cultural commentator, will be performing at the Telford Theatre on May 27 – presenting what is billed as a breath-taking showcase of spoken word and comedy.

It comes before he heads across the pond for a tour of North America in the Autumn.

A spokesman for the organisers said: "As one of Britain’s most beloved and influential writers and performers, John will take fans on a completely one-of-a-kind journey through poetry from classic numbers including Chickentown and Beasley Street to brand new material. All interspersed with his usual musings, off the wall chat, riffs, gags and wicked humour.

"After a sell-out 2022 including a major UK solo tour, as well as appearing as special guest to Squeeze right across the country, John Cooper Clarke is back for an even bigger year in 2023. The Bard of Salford will be taking to the stage and bringing poetry to the people once more.

"John’s poetry is loved the world over and no contemporary poet has managed to bring spoken word to the people like John Cooper Clarke. As John often says, his poems are meant to be read out loud and this show is a joyful chance to hear his legendary work performed by the man himself, alongside brand new material fresh out of the mind of JCC. And of course there’ll be plenty of laughs along the way.

"John’s latest show is a chance to see a genuine living legend, at the top of his game."