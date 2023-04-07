Snooker tournament tickets go on sale

Shaun Murphy won the tournament this year @Copyright ZHAI Zheng

The World Snooker Tour is to stage stage a tournament at the Telford International Centre for the first time in 14 years next season with the Players Championship.

The event will run from February 19-25 in 2024, featuring the top 16 players from the 2023/24 season one-year ranking list.

Tickets start at just £25, and fans have the option of an Event Pass to see every session of the seven-day tournament for just £270. For details visit wst.tv/tickets

The last event hosted in Telford was the UK Championship, which ran from 2007 until 2010 in the town. In the last of those finals, John Higgins scored a dramatic 10-9 victory over Mark Williams.

A spokesman for WST said: “We are thrilled to be heading back to the Telford International Centre as it proved an excellent venue for the fans and players when we staged events there in the past. We hope to see the arena packed out as fans have the opportunity to see the world’s best and this will be a tournament of the highest quality.

“From the start of the 2023/24 season, players will be battling to climb the one-year ranking list, and only the best 16 will qualify for the Players Championship, so it will be an outstanding field.”

Shaun Murphy won the title this year, beating Ali Carter 10-4 in the final in Wolverhampton. All matches are best of 11 frames, up until the final on Sunday February 25th which is best of 19.