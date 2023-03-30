Labour plan on council tax welcomed

Sir Keir Starmer said a windfall tax on energy firms would pay for the freeze

The leader of the opposition said that he would make the change this year if the party was in government – paid for with funds from an increased windfall tax on energy firms.

It comes as councils across the country are set to increase council tax from April 1 – with many rising as much as five per cent.

Councillor Shaun Davies, the Labour Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, said he supported the plan – which would follow his own authority's move on council tax.

He said: "I welcome that the national Labour Party are following Telford & Wrekin Labour in pledging a council tax freeze. Telford & Wrekin Council has frozen council tax for the last two years. Residents in Telford & Wrekin, compared to the highest council tax in the Midlands, save £500, and £230 compared to the average."

He added: "This news from Sir Keir demonstrates he is on the side of residents and means councils up and down the country would be compensated for freezing council tax, which is in direct contrast to the government, which has forced councils to increase council tax over the last ten years.

"I have spoken to Sir Keir directly about this and explained for many people across Telford & Wrekin and across the country, the council tax bill is often people's third highest bill after their rent or mortgage and their energy.