Crews rush to tackle car fires as flames spread to nearby vehicles

The flames had spread to nearby cars in both incidents in Telford, fire crews say.

Crews in Telford rushed to Warrensway in Telford at 4.45am on Monday to a car fully alight with the blaze spreading to adjacent cars.

A fire investigations officer also attended.

Elsewhere, firefighters were called to a car fire in High Street, Ironbridge at about 4.28am.

A spokesman for Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "At 04:28am, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a fire classified as car fire in Telford.

"1 fire appliance was mobilised from Tweedale. An operations officer was in attendance.

"One vehicle 100 per cent damaged by fire, second vehicle also affected. Crews extinguished used two hose reel jets and two breathing apparatus."

Last night at 8pm, firefighters were called to another car fire in Shrewsbury on Somerby Drive at the Redwoods Centre.