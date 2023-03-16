Notification Settings

Passenger helped from vehicle after two-car crash at Telford junction

TelfordPublished: Last Updated:

Police and ambulance crews were called out to a crash involving two cars at a junction in Telford.

Police at the scene of the crash
Police at the scene of the crash

One person was helped from their car after the collision at the junction of Holyhead Road (B5061) and Furnace Road in the Snedshill area of Telford at about 3.30pm.

The crash involved a black Audi A3 turning out of Furnace Road onto Holyhead Road and a dark red Toyota Yaris travelling east on Holyhead Road.

Two fire crews, police and ambulance staff were all called to the scene and Holyhead Road was closed off.

A passenger in the Yaris was helped out of the car and assessed for their injuries.

West Mercia Police and the West Midlands Ambulance Service have been contacted.

