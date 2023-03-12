Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Investigation under way by fire service after blaze engulfs two Telford houses

By Richard WilliamsTelfordPublished: Last Updated:

The fire service say they are still investigating after a blaze engulfed two semi-detached houses near Telford at the weekend.

Seven fire crews were sent to the scene after a call at around 6am on Saturday
Seven fire crews were sent to the scene after a call at around 6am on Saturday

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to Moortown in High Ercall shortly after 6am on Saturday after reports of a house fire.

A later update from the service said that crews had been dealing with a blaze affecting two semi-detached houses.

A statement from the fire service said that one of houses had been "completely involved in fire" with the neighbouring house "having the roof void and first floor involved in fire".

A total of seven crews were dispatched to the scene – from Craven Arms, Hodnet, Newport, Shrewsbury and Wellington.

West Mercia Police put in road closures around Crudgington Road near to the crossroads, but these have no been lifted

Crews wore breathing apparatus as well as three hose reel jets and three main jets to battle the fire.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said on Sunday that the investigation into the blaze was still ongoing.

There have been no reports of injuries.

Telford
Local Hubs
News
Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based in Telford.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News