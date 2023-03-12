Investigation under way by fire service after blaze engulfs two Telford houses

Seven fire crews were sent to the scene after a call at around 6am on Saturday

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to Moortown in High Ercall shortly after 6am on Saturday after reports of a house fire.

A later update from the service said that crews had been dealing with a blaze affecting two semi-detached houses.

A statement from the fire service said that one of houses had been "completely involved in fire" with the neighbouring house "having the roof void and first floor involved in fire".

A total of seven crews were dispatched to the scene – from Craven Arms, Hodnet, Newport, Shrewsbury and Wellington.

West Mercia Police put in road closures around Crudgington Road near to the crossroads, but these have no been lifted

Crews wore breathing apparatus as well as three hose reel jets and three main jets to battle the fire.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said on Sunday that the investigation into the blaze was still ongoing.