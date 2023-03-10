Appeal for donations in bid to make airport cafe accessible for all

Corey Haseley pictured at the cafe with Michelle Taylor and her husband Kevin, who run Dangerous Sheep events company

The Tower Cafe, at Halfpenny Green airfield between Dudley and Bridgnorth, has a viewing platform that allows visitors to watch the planes take off.

But it is only able to be reached by a set of stairs.

This is a challenge for wheelchair-user and plane fanatic Corey Haseley, so the 27-year-old hopes to raise £24,000 to fund a lift to be installed at the site.

Corey, who is from Telford, has been visiting the Crab Lane airport near Bobbington for six years and is the only person in the world who suffers from his life-limiting condition which destroys nerves, muscles and cells. He also has sight problems.

He said: "There is a lot of people like myself and a lot of elderly people that need assistance and the best way would be to have a lift.

"The staff at the cafe bring the food down the stairs to where we are outside, but it would be nice to get up in the cafe – why should disabled people not get to experience everything like everyone else?

"Even a coffee won't warm you up when it's bitterly cold and that's why we are trying to make this work.

"For me, it would mean the world to raise this money because I would achieve another goal and it would help to make another door open so that I can have the same experiences as everyone else up there."

Despite his sight loss, Corey uses his other senses to experience the taking off and landing of the planes, including the sounds of the aircraft and the smell of the fuel.

It was Michelle Taylor who launched the initiative in October of last year with her husband, Kevin, after visiting the cafe and noticing the lack of accessibility.

Around £600 has so far been raised and they aim to raise more by hosting several ticketed events throughout the year through Michelle and Kevin's company called Dangerous Sheep.

Michelle, who is 48 and from Wombourne, said: "When I visited the cafe there were people in wheelchairs sitting outside in the garden and you could see they were absolutely perished.

"It begs the question of why there isn't disabled access, it is the only airport cafe that is open air-side so visitors can watch the planes take off.

"It's a facility that is needed in so many ways. We have sat in the cafe at times and watched people carrying pushchairs up the stairs with newborn babies so it's for everyone really.

"I think it will give everyone the chance to be able to feel included rather than excluded because you go to a cafe and you don't expect to sit outside."