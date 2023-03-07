'Unsafe' cycle lanes removed days after being put in following complaints

The road this week after the markings for the cycle lanes have been removed

Telford & Wrekin Council introduced the cycle lanes on Bellpit Road and Colliers Way at The Rock, at the end of last month.

They were put in alongside measures to reduce speeds in the area after the council said vehicles were "speeding at dangerously high levels".

But the width of the cycle lanes on both sides of the road squeezed the width of the carriageway, with a number of residents taking to social media to outline their fears that the road was now too narrow for cars to safely pass.

The cycle lanes as they appeared.

The council has now removed the lanes – and said it will look to use a "more commonly known solution" for the routes.

Asked about the potential cost of carrying out the work and removing it the council said that the project "continues to stay within the approved budget".

A spokesman for highways at Telford & Wrekin Council said: “Residents in The Rock along with the parish council asked Telford & Wrekin Council to help reduce traffic speeds across the area.

“The council has a duty to provide safe highways for all users and monitoring has clearly showed vehicles speeding at dangerously high levels on Bellpit Road and Colliers Way in particular.

“Following two rounds of consultation with residents, further views were raised regarding the new road layout underway at The Rock for which the council is thankful.

“We have listened and acted upon these comments where appropriate and amendments have been made. We will now continue to work towards reducing traffic speeds and implementing a 20mph zone.

“This will be achieved by a more commonly known solution in the borough with new centre and edge of carriageway lines as well as speed indicator devices. The project continues to stay within the approved budget.”

The lines originally put in place were marked by a broken white line – meaning they were advisory cycle lanes.

The lanes provide a recommend line of travel for cyclists. They instruct vehicles not to enter unless avoidable and can legally be overrun.

A number of people raised concerns on social media with one stating: "I drove up there thinking they turned it into a one-way system, so I was driving in the middle of the road, avoiding going into the cycle lane, to then seeing another car coming down in the middle of the road. It's ridiculous."

Steve Coleman, a resident of The Rock had also posted his thoughts, stating: "I agree with safety measures, speed bumps etcetera, but come on, the road is too narrow for what they have done.