Council freezes its general council tax to continue to be the lowest in the Midlands

Taxpayers in the borough will enjoy the lowest council tax in the Midlands for the sixth year in a row after councillors voted in favour of the budget at a meeting on Thursday night .

However opposing the Labour administration budget, Conservatives said it was a debt led budget which would be have to be paid for by generations to come.

Proposing the 2023/24 budget Councillor Rae Evans the cabinet member for Finance, said it the council was putting people and businesses at it's heart and maximising the use of its resources.

She said that by not putting up the general council tax the council was doing the best at a time of financial crisis for many of its residents

"This is only possible because of our long and sustained financial expertise."

The recommendation did, she said, include a two per cent increase for the adult social care budget.

"Adult social care and child safeguarding with take up two thirds of the net revenue," she said.

Councillor Andrew Eades, Conservative, said there were some good things in the budget. But he said Conservative councillors couldn't vote for it because it was all or nothing.

"This is a debt led budget," he said.

"Every year this council is getting deeper in debt and looking ahead the council could have £625 million debts by 2024/25.

"Future generations - our children - will have to deal with that debt."

Councillor Shaun Davies said the council had currently had £306 million debts.

"Most Councils have a higher amount of debt than we do," he said.

"If you live in Telford and Wrekin you pay £232 less a year that if you live in the average Midlands Council.

"It invests in the future of Telford and Wrekin."

Councillor Lee Carter said sometimes councils had to borrow to build schools, to invest in providing infrastructure for business, to invest in front line services.

He and Councillor Dugmore said there were concerned about the amount of funding for Public Relations, almost £1 million, compared to £443,000 in 2017.

Councillor Kelly Middleton said it was important to keep residents informed and said the council was doing a good job doing that. And Councillor Carolyn Healy said that staff from other departments had been working on public relations and who now simply have been pulled together under one team. And she said the team was invaluable in times of crisis such as Covid or flooding.

Lord Sahota, Councillor, who said this would be the last time he would be speaking in his 22 years as a councillor said the council should be proud of setting the lowest council tax in the Midlands despite losing £52 million of Government grants over the years. He also praised all the officers and staff on the council.

Independent, Councillor Peter Scott said while this was a good budget he did not have an alternative from any other party to consider.

"This is it a budget for now, for the people and what they are going through now," he said.