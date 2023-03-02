Questions remain unanswered over changes to hospital services in Telford says councillor

Councillor Andy Burford

Councillor Andy Burford from Telford and Wrekin council said the £312 million shake-up of Shropshire’s hospital services should not go ahead until vital concerns had been satisfactorily addressed.

He made the comments ahead of a debate at a Telford & Wrekin Council meeting in which members will be asked to back a motion calling on the government to rethink the proposals.

Councillor Burford, cabinet member for health, said the Labour-run authority was “doing all we can” to fight the hospital reorganisation, which would see the emergency department at the Princess Royal Hospital downgraded to an ‘A&E Local’ and the relocation of consultant-led women’s and children’s services to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

He said: “We have to reflect the views and interests of our residents and, despite the constant reassurances that the hospital transformation plans will benefit everyone in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, it is impossible to justify changes that will see Telford become one of the biggest urban areas in the country without its own 24-hour consultant-led A&E, as well as losing its consultant-led Women and Children’s Centre which was placed here because of clinical need.

“There are all sorts of unanswered questions Where else in the country has the proposed ‘A&E Local’ model for the PRH been tried and tested; Will people have to be transferred between the two hospitals – and potentially back again – if their condition improves or gets worse?

“The Women and Children’s Centre was built in Telford because of clinical need. Those Telford and Wrekin mothers and babies who currently give birth in Telford and receive specialist care, where would this care be given under these plans?"

“If babies or new mothers need specialist care, will family members have to travel to and from Shrewsbury to be with them?

“Improvement plans put forward by the NHS Trust for national approval in October 2021 were estimated to cost over £500 million to put in place, the plans were rejected and revised because the budget available is £312 million. Can the revised plans deliver the same level of improvement to services? How will high rates of inflation further impact on what can be delivered?"

“Will there be an increase of medical beds or a decrease in medical beds under the new model – excluding trollies?”

Councillor Burford’s motion follows a 22,000-name petition which was delivered to 10 Downing Street by council leader Shaun Davies in January.

The council has long been calling for the Future Fit programme to be re-thought through its #NHS4All campaign, and a previous motion which Councillor Burford put forward in November, asking new Health Secretary Steve Barclay to urgently review the proposals, was backed by members.

Councillor Burford vowed that the council would continue to voice residents’ concerns to government – but said they had so far not listened.

“The motion seeks council approval to formalise the approach to government,” he said.