Waitrose food and drink added to foodhall at Telford garden centre

The foodhall at Dobbies in Telford is now stocking Waitrose food and drink

The foodhall at the Dobbies store at Station Road, Donnington, now brings Waitrose’s range of food, drink, grocery products and everyday essentials to customers.

Darren Hancocks, general manager at Dobbies Telford, said: “The foodhall at our store is very popular and the team is really positive about Waitrose being part of the shopping experience for customers.

"Our existing partners will continue to be part of offering, including Lindt, Whittards, the Cook range, as well as our fresh bakery to-go. Waitrose products will be an excellent addition.”

Shoppers can choose from an extensive selection of products including the Essential Waitrose range, the UK’s largest own-label organic food and drink brand with Waitrose Duchy Organic, and No. 1, the very best of Waitrose.

Customers will find a large range of chilled, frozen and store cupboard essentials from Waitrose, as well as free-from and vegan ranges and an extensive range of wines and spirits.

Telford is one of more than 45 Dobbies foodhalls across the UK where Waitrose food and drinks are due being launched.

Dobbies is also offering five customers the chance to win their foodhall shopping for free at the Telford store.

Five shoppers will be selected at random between February16 and 22, to receive the contents of their foodhall shopping basket.