Housing group receives Stonewall award for LGBTQ+ support

Wrekin's Proud to Be Me Group - back from left, Louise Holland, Gareth Jones, Paula Reynolds, Rachel Morgan, and Daniel Bebbington, and front from left, Shirley Hasenauer and Robin Cooper.

Wrekin Housing Group, which provides affordable housing for 28,000 people across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin and Staffordshire, received Stonewall’s Bronze award as part of the charity’s Workplace Equality Index.

The award recognises exceptional employers who are committed to supporting their LGBTQ+ staff and customers.

This was the first time that Wrekin had put in a submission to be part of Stonewall’s Workplace Equality Index – the definitive benchmarking tool for employers to measure their progress on lesbian, gay, bi and trans inclusion in the workplace.

Over the past year, Wrekin has undertaken significant strides towards creating an inclusive working environment, including the formation of its first LGBTQ+ staff network group – Proud To Be Me.

Wrekin has also introduced a number of key LGBTQ+ policies, including Transitioning at Work, Sexual Orientation and Gender identity in the Workplace and a new equal opportunities policy.

Stonewall’s Workplace Equality Index is the UK’s leading ranking of employers from public, private and third sectors on how inclusive their workplaces are.

Robin Cooper, Equalities and Diversity Co-Ordinator at The Wrekin Housing Group said: “We are over the moon to be recognised as an inclusive employer by Stonewall and to have received a Bronze Award.

“We are committed to creating an inclusive place to work and we know our colleagues perform best when they can be themselves.

“Our Proud to Be Me employee network is made up of colleagues across the business who have worked together on a range of projects and initiatives, helping us to create a real sense of belonging.

“We are proud of what we've achieved so far and we know there is still more to do, but to receive this award is fantastic recognition of the progress we have made and our ongoing commitment to LGBT+ equality for customers and colleagues.”

Nancy Kelley, CEO of Stonewall said: "It’s been fantastic to see all of the work put in by Wrekin Housing Group over the past year to create a workplace where LGBTQ+ staff feel free to thrive as themselves.

"For many of us, the majority of our time is spent at work, so if we have to hide who we are it can take an enormous personal toll and hold us back from fulfilling our true potential. Creating environments where we can all feel comfortable makes our workplaces a safer, better and friendlier place for everyone and helps staff be proud of who they are.