County's war graves raised with minister

By Mark Andrews

An MP has raised the issue of maintenance of Shropshire's war graves in parliament.

Mark Pritchard

Mark Pritchard, MP for The Wrekin, tabled a question with the Ministry of Defence regarding the financial support available for looking after the graves of the fallen.

He asked what support the MoD was providing for the maintenance and care of war graves in the county, and how the ministry co-ordinated its work with the Church of England.

There are 125 war graves in Shrewsbury General Cemetery alone.

Defence minister Andrew Murrisoin said the graves of those who lost their lives in the two World Wars were maintained by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission on behalf of the MoD.

"The department provides an annual grant-in-aid contribution to the commission to fund the enduring work and in doing so provides the largest element of the commission’s funding," he said.

"In taking this work forward the commission and the MOD engage with the relevant authorities as required, including the Church of the England."

Mr Pritchard said: "Shropshire has many war graves and any assistance the War Graves Commission can give to help in their upkeep and protecting the memory of the fallen is to be welcomed."

Mark Andrews

By Mark Andrews

@MAndrews_Star

Senior news writer for the Shropshire Star specialising in in-depth features and commentary, investigative reporting and political matters.

