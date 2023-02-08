County's war graves raised with minister

Mark Pritchard

Mark Pritchard, MP for The Wrekin, tabled a question with the Ministry of Defence regarding the financial support available for looking after the graves of the fallen.

He asked what support the MoD was providing for the maintenance and care of war graves in the county, and how the ministry co-ordinated its work with the Church of England.

There are 125 war graves in Shrewsbury General Cemetery alone.

Defence minister Andrew Murrisoin said the graves of those who lost their lives in the two World Wars were maintained by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission on behalf of the MoD.

"The department provides an annual grant-in-aid contribution to the commission to fund the enduring work and in doing so provides the largest element of the commission’s funding," he said.

"In taking this work forward the commission and the MOD engage with the relevant authorities as required, including the Church of the England."