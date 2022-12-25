Meet the selfless workers giving up their Christmas Days so others can enjoy theirs

Karlo Mediana

Meet Karlo Mediana, 36, who will be helping to look after elderly residents at Withywood, an extra care scheme for the over-55s which is operated by the Wrekin Housing Group.

Instead of opening presents with his wife and two-year-old son, Karlo will be putting his own plans aside to ensure others have all the support they need this Christmas Day.

He has worked as a support worker at Withywood for more than five years and he will be on hand to help number of residents with some of their basic needs, including helping them prepare their meals, administering medications – and being a friendly face to talk to.

Karlo moved to the area from the Philippines around six years ago, and is now proud to call Shropshire is home.

He said. “It’s hard being away from my family on Christmas Day, but I’m dedicated to my job. For some of the residents, we are their only family so it’s a privilege to spend time with them over the festive period.

“I’m working throughout Christmas Day, and I’m also sleeping in, in case anyone needs some support during the night.

“I do love working here at Withywood. Many of the residents may not be able to see their family over Christmas so we try to make it as special as we can for them.

“My family will spend Christmas Day with some friends, so they’re not missing out. We will celebrate with each other on Boxing Day. There is a lovely atmosphere here at Withywood on Christmas Day, so I can enjoy spending it with my extended work family!”

Ellie Hughes

Another member of staff working on Christmas Day is catering assistant Ellie Hughes, 23, who will be helping to prepare the Christmas dinner for residents and staff.

Ellie will be working on Christmas Day for the second successive year.

She said: “We’re working but everyone is in really good spirits. As well as prepping the Christmas dinner, we decorate all the tables to make things extra festive for residents. They get a Christmas dinner with all the trimmings, as well as pudding. It’s great seeing everyone enjoying themselves.

“Some of the residents will have their family with them on the day so there is a really good atmosphere. We also start prepping for Boxing Day where the residents have a buffet lunch.

Ellie would usually spend the day with her family, including her parents, sister and grandparents.

She said: “I don’t feel like I’m missing out. I will get to see my family but for some of our residents, we are the only people they will see on the day, so it’s lovely to spend time with them.”

Andy Ashton

A number of Wrekin staff will also be on hand to help in the event of emergencies – including advanced craft plumber Andy Ashton, 52.

This will be the third year in a row Andy will have worked on Christmas Day – having been called out on several occasions to carry out emergency repairs.

He said: “I’ve been called out on a few occasions to help people over Christmas and people are genuinely grateful to see us. We’re there to help people and try to ensure that any disruption to their Christmas plans are kept to a bare minimum.