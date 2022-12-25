How Telford charity brings Christmas to the doors of dozens in need

Mayor Raj Mehta joining dozens of volunteers serving meals and doing deliveries on Christmas Day

Telford & Wrekin Interfaith Council, a charity set on creating unity and serving the community, help feed the hungry of Telford 365 days a year, Christmas day is no exception.

In the multi-faith spirit commended in the King's speech, this Christmas 40 volunteers came together to prepare, cook, box and deliver around 120 meals to people who are finding this holiday season more difficult than most.

Telford's Mayor and chair of the Interfaith Council, Councillor Raj Mehta explained: "There is every faith you can imagine here today, bringing unity into our community.

"Churches and faiths from all across Telford are coming together to community spirit to those who need support.

Those who reached out for support were provided with a full roast dinner with all the trimmings and dessert and mince pies, as well as fresh fruit and veg, delivered to their doors.

Later that afternoon, volunteers arranged a sit down meal, providing a further 30 residents with a chance for a hot meal and festive celebration.

Mayor Mehta added: "There's a lot of people at the moment for many different reasons that are going through really difficult times.

"It might be that financially they're struggling, or perhaps they're lonely. We're seeing people in every situation."

Volunteer Jaz Singh, had been out delivering meals, while his wife, Rajinder packed and cooked some of the 120 meals going out across Telford & Wrekin.

Jaz said: "Compared to the last couple of years there's a lot more people reaching out this year, and the food banks are a lot busier.

"But the reception has been brilliant, these people they really need it. They thank you a hundred times."

Mayor Mehta added: "The volunteers are at the heart of our charity. Today we also hand several younger children coming to help. The younger generation are our future.