Telford food giveaway hailed a success

The big food giveway

It was a huge team effort on Friday morning to get 100 bags of food and 100 boxes handed out at Brookside Community Centre for two hours from 10am.

Sam Pitch, Brookside Big Local Coordinator said: "We had people queuing up and it was a joint effort to collect it and hand it out. The last 20 or so were taken to the bungalows for the old people who couldn't get out."

Brookside Big Local, with support from Brookside Central CIO, worked in partnership with Telford Crisis Support and Asda to get food hampers out into the community in time for Christmas.

An anonymous local businessman also made a generous donation and Telford Police's Brookside safer neighbourhood team assisted with transporting food to the community centre.

Brookside Big Local was awarded £1 million by the The Big Lottery Fund in 2013, to be spread out across a 10-year period. The money is enabling much-needed social regeneration within the area.