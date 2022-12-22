Photos show sad downfall and demise of Telford pub now torn down for convenience store

Following the decision to demolish Ketley's White Lion pub, residents have paid tribute to the place where they spent 'many a happy night'.

It's clear that the memories of the once-loved local, parts of which dated back to 1661, will not soon be forgotten.

The historic building has now been almost completely demolished to make way for a Sainsbury's Local store.

How the pub looked in May, 2009, before it was re-painted. Picture: Google

Although there were hopes to preserve the pub's historic frontage, it was later decided that the whole building would have to be taken down.

Various ideas were put forward for the Holyhead Road site – in the end it was the application from Sainsbury's that was approved.

Work is now under way to open the new store in the summer of 2023, which is expected to bring around 20 jobs.

A 'to-let' sign on the front of The White Lion in July 2018. Attempts to sell or rent the pub were unsuccessful. Picture: Google

A sorry sight. The pub surrounded by fencing in May 2021. Picture: Google

December 17, 2022, The White Lion has been reduced to rubble.

December 17, 2022, the most recent photo of the former pub, which is now completely demolished.