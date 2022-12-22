Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Photos show sad downfall and demise of Telford pub now torn down for convenience store

By Lauren HillTelfordPublished: Comments

Take a look back through the years at an historic Telford pub which is finally being demolished to make way for a convenience store.

Following the decision to demolish Ketley's White Lion pub, residents have paid tribute to the place where they spent 'many a happy night'.

It's clear that the memories of the once-loved local, parts of which dated back to 1661, will not soon be forgotten.

The historic building has now been almost completely demolished to make way for a Sainsbury's Local store.

]

]

How the pub looked in May, 2009, before it was re-painted. Picture: Google

Although there were hopes to preserve the pub's historic frontage, it was later decided that the whole building would have to be taken down.

Various ideas were put forward for the Holyhead Road site – in the end it was the application from Sainsbury's that was approved.

Work is now under way to open the new store in the summer of 2023, which is expected to bring around 20 jobs.

A 'to-let' sign on the front of The White Lion in July 2018. Attempts to sell or rent the pub were unsuccessful. Picture: Google
A sorry sight. The pub surrounded by fencing in May 2021. Picture: Google
December 17, 2022, The White Lion has been reduced to rubble.
December 17, 2022, the most recent photo of the former pub, which is now completely demolished.

Before its demolition, a sign above the door dated the pub back to 1661. It was a popular dining spot in the 1980s, but later hit hard times, forcing its closure in 2018.

Telford
Local Hubs
News
Lauren Hill

By Lauren Hill

Trainee Reporter

Trainee digital reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News