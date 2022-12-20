CCTV in taxis to be trialled in Telford and Wrekin in bid to improve safety

A trial installing CCTV in taxis is being introduced in Telford

20 taxis licensed by Telford & Wrekin Council will have CCTV fitted in the hopes of deterring crime and anti-social behaviour.

The scheme, launched in partnership with West Mercia Police, will gather feedback from drivers and passengers about whether it makes them feel safer.

Deputy leader for Telford & Wrekin Council, Richard Overton said: “We know that CCTV acts as a visible deterrent to crime. From the driver’s point of view, having CCTV in their vehicle may make them feel less vulnerable to attacks or fare dodging.

"In addition to the stringent checks our council licensing officers make, passengers may feel further reassured knowing there is CCTV.”

The authority has said that the cameras will not record sound except in an emergency, and footage will only be accessed if there is a complaint, or the driver or passenger makes a request to see it.

Signage will be displayed inside and outside the vehicle telling passengers the vehicle is fitted with CCTV and how to request a recording.

Funding from the Police and Crime Commissioner is being made available for the pilot.

West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion said: “I have a huge amount of respect for taxi drivers who play an important role in our society.