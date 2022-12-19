Bridge to be closed in the New Year for repairs

The Lawley Bridge - which carries a “C” classified road along Frodesley lane junction to the 30mph start at Acton Burnell - will be closed January 3-7 from 9.30am to 4pm, for repair work.

The work will involve vegetation clearance, repairs to wash out the upstream right training wall, replacement of the downstream concrete post and tubular parapet, and painting of both parapets.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Council said: "To carry out the proposed work safely it will be necessary to close the bridge to vehicular traffic during the above times.

"When the bridge is closed, traffic will be diverted via the A49, A5 and local roads by a signed diversion route.

"Access over the bridge for pedestrians and dismounted cyclists will remain available throughout the proposed work.

"Inevitably there will be some disruption during these works, though we will always endeavour to minimise any inconvenience and people are thanked for their understanding."