Car hits pedestrian crossing in Telford

The crash happened on the A5 Telford Way, Priorslee, Telford, shortly before 8.30am. Nobody was trapped in the vehicle.

Police and paramedics were also on the scene.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "At 8.29am on Tuesday, December 13, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Priorslee, Telford, involving one privately owned car in collision with a pedestrian crossing. No persons found to be trapped.

"Two fire appliances were mobilised from Telford Central. An operations officer was in attendance.

"Crews used small gear to deal with the incident. Crew made vehicle electrically safe."