'Sidecar Santa' gearing up to spread some festive cheer

Ian Stubley, 59, who works in civil engineering, said he is looking forward to bringing some Christmas joy to children and adults as he visits Newport and Shifnal.

He has decked his side-car out with an amazing 3,130 lights and is planning to visit Newport on Friday at about 4.30pm to take part in the Christmas Lights switch-on ceremony.

He also hopes to visit Shifnal on Saturday for that town's big event.

Father-of-three Ian said: "I fit the lights every year.

"I used to take part in Christmas runs each year before the Covid-19 pandemic halted things.

"It usually takes me between one and two days to put the lights on the side-car.

"I normally park outside supermarkets throughout December and allow children to sit in the side-car and have their photographs taken.

"I have owned the side-car for ten years and use it all the time but at this time of year I get the fun of seeing others enjoying the lights.

"Last year I raised money for Severn Hospice an started with a target of £100 but managed to collect £1,000.

"This year I am on Facebook with a justgiving page to Severn Hospice.

"There are currently 170 followers and I have already raised £260.90 and hope to reach the £1,000 mark.

"Fundraising for the hospice is important to me because of the wonderful work they do."