Telford councillor Lord Sahota is inducted into the House of Lords

The former leader of the council was appointed to the house by the Labour Party - the first turban wearing Sikh to receive the honour.

Lord Sahota said that while he felt emotional during the ceremony, he viewed the House of Lords as a place of work and would campaign for local councils and, as a member of Amnesty, for justice.

Speaking after the induction ceremony he said he never thought that such a moment could happen.

Congratulations to Baron Kuldip Singh Sahota of Telford on his introduction to the House of Lords🎉



The only Sikh on Labour’s benches since 2013 and the first Turban wearing Sikh ever appointed by @UKLabour Party. pic.twitter.com/aYUaZSFSoV — Sikhs For Labour (@sikhs4labour) November 7, 2022

He said that his father had been a foundry worker and he spent 14 years at GKN Sankey before going into politics.

Lord Sahota said: “It is a great honour and a privilege to sit in the House of Lords representing the Labour Party and its values of equality, fairness and social justice.”

He added: “I want to take the opportunity to thank my wife and family for their unstinting support over many, many years.

“I am forever grateful for the trust and support placed in me by the people of Telford and The Wrekin, without which this would not be possible."

Telford & Wrekin Council’s leader, Councillor Shaun Davies, praised Lord Sahota.

Taking to Twitter he said: "Congratulations to Lord Councillor Kuldip Sahota, former Leader of Telford and Wrekin on his induction to the House of Lords today."

"I know you will do yourself, your family and the community proud ."

Congratulations to Lord Cllr Kuldip Sahota, former Leader of @TelfordWrekin on his induction to the House of Lords today.



I know you will do yourself, your family and the community proud @LGA_Labour @LGAcomms pic.twitter.com/Zg1zpkphCF — Shaun Davies 🌹🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 (@CllrShaunDavies) November 7, 2022