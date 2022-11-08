Notification Settings

Telford councillor Lord Sahota is inducted into the House of Lords

By Sue AustinTelfordPublished: Last Updated:

Telford and Wrekin Councillor Kuldip Sahota has been sworn into the House of Lords in a historic moment in Westminster.

Lord Kuldip Sahota

The former leader of the council was appointed to the house by the Labour Party - the first turban wearing Sikh to receive the honour.

Lord Sahota said that while he felt emotional during the ceremony, he viewed the House of Lords as a place of work and would campaign for local councils and, as a member of Amnesty, for justice.

Speaking after the induction ceremony he said he never thought that such a moment could happen.

He said that his father had been a foundry worker and he spent 14 years at GKN Sankey before going into politics.

Lord Sahota said: “It is a great honour and a privilege to sit in the House of Lords representing the Labour Party and its values of equality, fairness and social justice.”

He added: “I want to take the opportunity to thank my wife and family for their unstinting support over many, many years.

“I am forever grateful for the trust and support placed in me by the people of Telford and The Wrekin, without which this would not be possible."

Telford & Wrekin Council’s leader, Councillor Shaun Davies, praised Lord Sahota.

Taking to Twitter he said: "Congratulations to Lord Councillor Kuldip Sahota, former Leader of Telford and Wrekin on his induction to the House of Lords today."

"I know you will do yourself, your family and the community proud ."

The Sihk community has also paid tribute to Lord Sahota, saying he was the only Sikh on Labour’s benches since 2013 and the first Turban-wearing Sikh ever appointed by the UK Labour Party.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

