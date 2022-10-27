Could it be you? Shropshire Euromillions winner has one week left to claim £1 million prize

The hunt is on for the winning ticket

The search is still on to find the owner of the winning Millionaire Maker ticket from the EuroMillions draw on May 10 this year. The missing ticket was bought in Telford and Wrekin and the winning code was MKLC 24921. The lucky ticket-holder has until November 6 to claim their prize.

Camelot’s Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery, said: “Time really is running out for the winner of this prize, but we are still hopeful that someone will come forward at the very last minute to claim the money. We’re urging everyone to check their old tickets one final time - the easiest way to do this is via the National Lottery app - or look anywhere a missing EuroMillions ticket could be hiding. This life-changing prize could really help to make dreams become a reality for someone out there.

“Players can check their tickets online by downloading the National Lottery app or at national-lottery.co.uk. Players can also buy and check tickets in retail. Playing online via the app or website means that your ticket is checked, and you get an email notification if you win a prize. You can also scan your retail tickets on the National Lottery app to check if you're a winner.