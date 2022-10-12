Head praises Telford school staff and medical services over pupil's medical emergency

The air ambulance was called to Charlton School

The air ambulance and two other ambulances attended Charlton School, in Wellington, on Tuesday to deal with what was described as a "serious medical incident".

It has now been confirmed that the emergency services had attended to treat a pupil at the school.

Headteacher Andrew McNaughton said: "We had a serious medical incident at our school yesterday.

Charlton School, Wellington. Photo: Google StreetView.

"I'd like to thank the staff who responded so quickly, and the emergency services who gave great care to the student."