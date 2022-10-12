Head praises Telford school staff and medical services over pupil's medical emergency

The air ambulance and two other ambulances attended Charlton School, in Wellington, on Tuesday to deal with what was described as a "serious medical incident".
It has now been confirmed that the emergency services had attended to treat a pupil at the school.
Headteacher Andrew McNaughton said: "We had a serious medical incident at our school yesterday.
"I'd like to thank the staff who responded so quickly, and the emergency services who gave great care to the student."
The air ambulance landed at the Apley Avenue school at around 1.37pm on Tuesday, where the crew provided care for the student before they were taken to hospital by a land ambulance on blue lights.